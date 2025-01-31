House of Wisdom showcases cultural heritage of Jalal Al Din Al Rumi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The 'Rumi: 750 Years of Absence... Eight Centuries of Presence' exhibition, currently running at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah until 14th February, sheds light on Jalal al-Din Rumi’s enduring influence on cultural heritage and human intellectual history.

Through his poetry and reflections on divine love, the exhibition explores Rumi’s timeless legacy under the theme An Everlasting Heritage and an Eternal Impact.

Visitors begin their journey through the exhibition with a rare manuscript known as the Sancak Quran (Banner Quran), an Ottoman-era artefact dating back to the 10th century AH. This miniature manuscript, with a diameter of just four centimetres, is among the prized possessions of the Mevlâna Museum in Konya. Its name derives from an Ottoman military tradition in which soldiers carried it atop their spears, seeking divine protection and victory on the battlefield.

Another significant exhibit is the Divan-e Sultan Walad, a collection of poetry written by Rumi’s son, Sultan Walad, in 768 AH (1390 AD). Housed at the Mevlâna Museum, the manuscript features a selection of verses reflecting on divine love and spiritual devotion.

Also on display is Rumi’s Khirqa (Sufi Robe), an original blue garment from the Seljuk era, preserved at the Mevlâna Museum. Despite undergoing minor restoration, the robe remains in excellent condition, standing as a tangible testament to Rumi’s spiritual journey.

The exhibition includes a Dervishes’ Cabinet, featuring three artefacts that illustrate the ascetic lifestyle and spiritual practices of the dervishes.

Among them is a finely carved wooden Rahle (bookstand) from the 7th century AH (13th century CE), adorned with Rumi motifs. A wooden Keshkul (Dervish Begging Bowl) shaped like a boat, used to collect alms and food, highlights the dervishes’ tradition of humility and reliance on charity.

Additionally, the exhibition presents a collection of three musical instruments central to Sama (whirling ceremonies) and Sufi remembrance gatherings. These include a Rebab, a stringed instrument with a coconut shell body and a bone-inlaid handle; a Kiz Ney (Sufi Flute), symbolising the soul’s longing for the divine; and a Kudum (Dervish Drum), covered with red leather, originating from the Konya Mevlevi Dervish Lodge.

A notable highlight of the exhibition is The Sufi, a bronze sculpture by renowned artist Khaled Zaki, part of the Barjeel Art Foundation’s collection in Sharjah. The artwork captures the rhythmic, meditative movement of dervishes in Sama, a practice deeply rooted in Rumi’s teachings.

Rumi’s poetry has been translated into numerous languages, spreading his philosophy of divine love, unity, and truth across the world. More than mere poetic verses, his words embody profound wisdom drawn from human experience and the pursuit of spiritual purity. His legacy serves as a reminder of the transformative power of love and harmony in uniting humanity.