House of Wisdom’s popular Ramadaniyat outdoor bazaar is back for UAE families to enjoy its activities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 28th March, 2023 (WAM) – After the successful debut of its first edition last year, the House of Wisdom (HoW) has once again set up its vibrant outdoor Ramadaniyat bazaar. This event offers families and members of the UAE community a unique opportunity to partake in a blessed tradition of the holy month that is unique to Emirati culture.

The Ramadaniyat bazaar runs every evening from 8pm to 2am until April 2nd. It is a perfect way to immerse oneself in the traditions of Ramadan, and enjoy cultural programmes, children's activities, unique shopping experiences, food and coffee at outdoor cafes, retail booths, and workshop spaces set up against the majestic backdrop of the UAE's library of the future.

The Ramadaniyat venue is decorated with warm and glowing lanterns, perfectly embodying HoW's theme for the holy month this year, which is "Giving". Visitors to the event can be assured that their purchases will contribute to a good cause. Part of the proceeds from every purchase made by visitors - whether through book buying or acquiring an HoW membership - will be donated by the cultural center to the Kalimat Foundation's "Adopt a Library" initiative.

The initiative, launched by the Sharjah-based global non-profit organisation, aims to revive and enrich libraries in under-resourced communities across the Arab world. It also aims to improve Arab children's access to quality books and reading materials in their mother tongue.

So, come and be a part of this wonderful event and help make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

A series of special edutainment activities will be available for children at the Ramadaniyat bazaar. kids will have the opportunity to explore their creativity and learn more about the cultural traditions of the Holy Month through various workshops, including Ramadan-inspired baking, lantern making, and pottery making. These workshops aim to promote the spirit of community, strengthen family bonds, and popularize traditional foods of Ramadan.

HoW's "Little Readers" corner is also buzzing with activity, offering workshops and special activities at discounted rates. These activities will enable young ones to develop essential life skills.

To raise awareness among young visitors about the significance of giving and solidarity, HoW has created a special Ramadaniyat Kit inspired by Hala Mohamed Al Turk's work, "Ramadaniyat". The kit includes a daily activity Calendar that engages children in value-instilling pursuits during the Holy Month.

In addition to these activities, HoW's Ramadaniyat is celebrating UAE entrepreneurs affiliated with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and Sharjah business Women Council (SBWC). Members of these organisations will be featuring their businesses at the vibrant, free-to-enter bazaar.