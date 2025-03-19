Housing Assistance: Six Eligibility Categories For Unmarried Emirati Women
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 03:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has set regulations and conditions for obtaining housing assistance for various social groups. This includes six main categories for Emirati women who are unmarried, based on their social status.
In a written response to a question from Saeed Rashid Al Abdi regarding support for unmarried Emirati women in obtaining housing during today's session of the Federal National Council, the minister explained that the Primary eligible categories for housing assistance include: custodial widows, custodial divorcees, orphans, women of unknown parentage, women who have lost both parents, and elderly women.
He further noted that in cases outside these categories, a woman’s request for housing assistance must be submitted as part of a parent's request. This policy aims to ensure family cohesion and unity, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (61) of 2021 regarding the conditions and regulations for providing housing assistance.
The minister emphasised that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is designed to promote family stability and ensure a decent standard of living for UAE citizens.
