UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Attacks Against Saudi Confirm Their Subjection To Iranian Regime, Says Yemeni VP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Houthi attacks against Saudi confirm their subjection to Iranian regime, says Yemeni VP

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Vice President of Yemen, General Ali Mohsen, has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's continued firing of ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones towards civilian targets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has cited a report in Yemen's official news agency quoting General Ali Mohsen as saying, "These repeated incidents confirm that the militias are followers of the Iranian regime and that they reject all peace initiatives,"

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist Yemen Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

42 minutes ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

49 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

10 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.