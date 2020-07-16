Houthi attacks against Saudi confirm their subjection to Iranian regime, says Yemeni VP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Vice President of Yemen, General Ali Mohsen, has condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's continued firing of ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones towards civilian targets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has cited a report in Yemen's official news agency quoting General Ali Mohsen as saying, "These repeated incidents confirm that the militias are followers of the Iranian regime and that they reject all peace initiatives,"