Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi Arabia destroyed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) RIYADH, 10th September 2020 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles and armed drones launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, targeting Saudi Arabia, according to an official statement.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday, the official spokesman of the coalition Col. Turki Al-Maliki said: "This morning, Joint Coalition Forces intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Kingdom to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects."

The spokesman added the Houthi militia is deliberately escalating the hostile, terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects using ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones.

"The Joint Forces of the Coalition have exhibited its great competence in countering and thwarting these threats through monitoring in Houthi-controlled areas and intercepting and destroying said threats," the statement read.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects, and all required operational procedures to stop such terrorist acts and failed attempts in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law," the statement added.