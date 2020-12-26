Houthi militia-launched ballistic missile falls short in Yemeni territory

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) The Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said that the terrorist Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from Amran governorate Saturday morning, using civilian objects as a launch site.

The missile fell short in Yemeni territory east of Al-Yatmah, Al-Jawf governorate, he added in a statement.

"The Houthi militia continues its flagrant violations of the International Humanitarian Law by launching ballistic missiles that fall indiscriminately on civilians and population centers, threatening the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all deterrent, rigorous measures to protect civilians in Yemen, and safeguard regional and international security."