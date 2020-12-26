UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Militia-launched Ballistic Missile Falls Short In Yemeni Territory

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Houthi militia-launched ballistic missile falls short in Yemeni territory

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) The Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said that the terrorist Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from Amran governorate Saturday morning, using civilian objects as a launch site.

The missile fell short in Yemeni territory east of Al-Yatmah, Al-Jawf governorate, he added in a statement.

"The Houthi militia continues its flagrant violations of the International Humanitarian Law by launching ballistic missiles that fall indiscriminately on civilians and population centers, threatening the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all deterrent, rigorous measures to protect civilians in Yemen, and safeguard regional and international security."

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen SITE All From

Recent Stories

Cool, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

26 minutes ago

Levies force foils narcotics smuggling bid in Nush ..

26 minutes ago

AJK President reminds Modi to keep Hitler's fate i ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Summit invitation ..

31 minutes ago

Two Killed, 7 Injured in Blast in Pakistan's Baloc ..

27 minutes ago

Japan Registers Record 3,881 New Daily COVID-19 Ca ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.