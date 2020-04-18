(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) RIYADH, 18th April 2020 (WAM) - The Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile against civilian targets in Yemen’s Ma'rib on Friday, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

Colonel Turki Al-Malki, official spokesman of the Coalition, said in a statement that the Houthi militia deliberately launched a ballistic missile to target civilians and civilian objects in Ma’rib city.

"The Houthi militia’s escalation of hostilities using ballistic missiles to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects underscores the militia’s denial of all efforts and initiatives of ceasefire and deescalation, the last of which was the initiative by the Joint Forces Command of a ceasefire for two weeks," he added.

He continued by saying the Joint Forces Command is continuing to exercise utmost restraint in its Rules of Engagement, while maintaining the legitimate right to respond proportionately in self-defense ,and undertaking all necessary measures to protect civilians in Yemen from the terrorist militia.