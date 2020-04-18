UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Militia Launches Ballistic Missile Attack Against Yemen's Ma'rib

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Houthi militia launches ballistic missile attack against Yemen's Ma'rib

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) RIYADH, 18th April 2020 (WAM) - The Houthi militia fired a ballistic missile against civilian targets in Yemen’s Ma'rib on Friday, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

Colonel Turki Al-Malki, official spokesman of the Coalition, said in a statement that the Houthi militia deliberately launched a ballistic missile to target civilians and civilian objects in Ma’rib city.

"The Houthi militia’s escalation of hostilities using ballistic missiles to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects underscores the militia’s denial of all efforts and initiatives of ceasefire and deescalation, the last of which was the initiative by the Joint Forces Command of a ceasefire for two weeks," he added.

He continued by saying the Joint Forces Command is continuing to exercise utmost restraint in its Rules of Engagement, while maintaining the legitimate right to respond proportionately in self-defense ,and undertaking all necessary measures to protect civilians in Yemen from the terrorist militia.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Riyadh Saudi April 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs enhances streamlined trade of pharma ..

31 seconds ago

Coronavirus spotlights Swedish segregation

6 minutes ago

Exports increase 20.44% to Rs. 2726 bln in 3 quart ..

6 minutes ago

DC warns of strict action using substandard materi ..

7 minutes ago

PHC continues inspections, guidance to prepare fiv ..

7 minutes ago

Drug pusher possessing 1033gm hashish arrested

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.