Houthi militia launches military projectile towards a border village in Jazan Region, Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) JEZAN, Saudi Arabia, 17th August 2020 (WAM) - The terrorist Houthi militia launched a military projectile from inside the Yemeni territories towards a border village in Jezan Region in Saudi Arabia, damaging two neighbouring houses and a vehicle but no fatalities or injuries reported, Civil Defense authority announced.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Colonel Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, media spokesman of the Civil Defense Directorate of Jezan Region, as saying that his department has been notified that a military projectile was launched by the Houthi terrorist militia from inside Yemen targeting a border village in Jezan Region, with its scattering fragments inflicting some damage on two homes and a vehicle but nobody was killed or injured.

Accordingly, standard procedures were taken by the competent authorities, he added.