UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Militia Targets Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Houthi militia targets Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport

The Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al Malki, announced that a hostile projectile fired by the Houthi militia at 02:21 on Wednesday hit the arrivals hall at Abha International Airport through which thousands of passengers of different nationalities pass daily

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al Malki, announced that a hostile projectile fired by the Houthi militia at 02:21 on Wednesday hit the arrivals hall at Abha International Airport through which thousands of passengers of different nationalities pass daily.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Colonel Al Maliki as saying that a total of 26 passengers of different nationalities were injured by the projectile, including three women (Yemeni, Indian and Saudi) and two Saudi children.

Eight people with moderate injuries were transferred to a hospital for treatment, while 18 were treated at the site for minor injuries. There was also some physical damage to the airport lounge.

Al-Malki stated that the military and security forces are working to determine the type of projectile used in the terrorist attack.

"The Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed full responsibility for the attack through its media, saying it used a cruise missile, which constitutes a clear recognition and full responsibility for targeting civilians and their properties that are subject to special protection under international humanitarian law.

Thus, it could amount to a war crime.

"This attack also proves this terrorist militia’s acquisition of new special weapons; the continuation of Iranian regime's support and practice of cross-border terrorism; and the continued violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2231," he added, Al Malki stressed that in the face of the Houthi militia attack, as well as its immoral violations, the Command of Joint Forces of the Coalition will take urgent and timely measures to deter this terrorist militia and ensure the protection of civilians and their properties. "In addition, terrorist operatives responsible for the planning and execution of this attack will be held accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules," he concluded.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Terrorist Resolution United Nations Yemen Saudi Abha SITE Women Media Airport

Recent Stories

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

3 minutes ago

China to speed up on biotech development

3 minutes ago

EU tells Tirana, Skopje membership will have to wa ..

3 minutes ago

Govt takes all stakeholders into confidence for po ..

3 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tehran missio ..

3 minutes ago

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, ferti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.