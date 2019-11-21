UrduPoint.com
Houthi Militia's Claims Of Downing Coalition F-15 Fighter Jet 'unfounded':Coalition Joint Forces Command

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 01:15 AM

Houthi militia's claims of downing Coalition F-15 fighter jet 'unfounded':Coalition Joint Forces Command

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col. Turki Al-Malki said that, "In reference to what the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia circulated that it has shot down a coalition air force (F-15) fighter jet is baseless and unfounded.

'' ''What was published today is a previous, failed attempt conducted on 1st July 2018.

And what the terrorist Houthi militia published is a continuation of its deliberate falsification methodology," said Al-Maliki in a statement, carried by Saudi Press Agency.

