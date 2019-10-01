UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Militia's Media Reports On 'Kataf' Misleading: Arab Coalition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 12:15 AM

Houthi militia's media reports on 'Kataf' misleading: Arab Coalition

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, has dismissed as "misleading" all the allegations made by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia.

Citing the Houthi militia's claims about 'Kataf', al-Maliki said that they are "incorrect", noting that it is "inappropriate for the coalition to respond to such claims."

Colonel al-Maliki was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying during the regular briefing of the Joint Forces Command here today that the coalition has nothing to hide and therefore, "what the Houthi media broadcast is just a play", pointing out that the total losses of the Houthi terrorist militias affiliated to Iran in the period between 16th September to 30th September 2019 amounted to 421 equipment and weapons, as well as the killing of 881 Houthi militiamen.

Al-Maliki pointed out that the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias are still using Hodeidah province to launch ballistic missiles and drones and threaten the maritime navigation and global trade.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Yemen Saudi September 2019 Media All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

21 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

36 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

41 minutes ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

51 minutes ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

41 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.