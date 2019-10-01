RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, has dismissed as "misleading" all the allegations made by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia.

Citing the Houthi militia's claims about 'Kataf', al-Maliki said that they are "incorrect", noting that it is "inappropriate for the coalition to respond to such claims."

Colonel al-Maliki was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying during the regular briefing of the Joint Forces Command here today that the coalition has nothing to hide and therefore, "what the Houthi media broadcast is just a play", pointing out that the total losses of the Houthi terrorist militias affiliated to Iran in the period between 16th September to 30th September 2019 amounted to 421 equipment and weapons, as well as the killing of 881 Houthi militiamen.

Al-Maliki pointed out that the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias are still using Hodeidah province to launch ballistic missiles and drones and threaten the maritime navigation and global trade.