(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) RIYADH, 4th October 2020 (WAM) - A missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in Yemen landed on Sunday in Al Ardha province of Jazan, southwestern Saudi Arabia, reported Arab news.

Colonel Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, a spokesperson for the Saudi Civil Defense, said a car was damaged from shrapnel but no one was harmed.