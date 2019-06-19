UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Designated Terrorist Group By Arab Parliament

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:15 PM

Houthis designated terrorist group by Arab Parliament

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Arab Parliament on Wednesday designated the Iran-backed Houthi militia a terrorist group and called on the United Nations to take a similar action.

The announcement came at the conclusion of the latest session of the Arab Parliament today, which was headed by its Speaker Meshaal Bin Fahad Al-Salmi, with regards to the recent terrorist attacks on Saudi civilian facilities, commercial vessels in the territorial waters of UAE and in the Gulf of Oman.

"The Parliament will not condone any group targeting civilian areas, such as Houthi attacks in neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia," Al-Salmi said, terming the attacks as a 'war crime'.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Parliament UAE Oman Saudi Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian N ..

1 second ago

Sudanese Transitional Military Council Calls on Op ..

3 seconds ago

JCPOA Can Still Be Saved as Iran Treads Cautiously

7 seconds ago

Four Candidates Continue Struggle for Post of UK C ..

17 minutes ago

Security Council, Member States Can Launch UN Prob ..

17 minutes ago

Khashoggi Murder Illustrates Need for UN-Led Crimi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.