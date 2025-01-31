HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah welcomed Gilles PÉCOUT, President of the National Library of France (Bibliothèque Nationale de France), in a visit aimed at strengthening institutional ties and fostering knowledge exchange.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, the meeting was attended by Sheikha Raad bint Fahim Al Qasimi, Executive of Francophone Relations at DGR, and coincided with the Sharjah Public Library’s (SPL) centennial celebrations.

Discussions centred on expanding cross-border collaborations in library sciences, cultural heritage preservation, and digital knowledge management. The visit reinforced Sharjah’s leading role as a regional hub for intellectual capital and highlighted its commitment to investing in next-generation library models that integrate research, technology, and social engagement.

The delegation toured the facility, accompanied by Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW. They explored key sections, including the Wisdom Vault, which houses a curated collection of rare books and manuscripts, including 646 historic French texts donated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on the visit, Al Aqroubi said, “The participation of leading historical libraries and cultural institutions from around the world in SPL’s centennial celebrations underscores Sharjah’s position as a global knowledge hub.

It also highlights the essential role of libraries in fostering sustainable development. The meeting with PÉCOUT, president of one of the world’s most prestigious libraries, brings a valuable opportunity to explore new avenues of collaboration and strengthen the role of cultural institutions in promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange.”

As part of the visit, the delegation explored HoW’s ‘Rumi: 750 Years of Absence... Eight Centuries of Presence,’ which comprises three sections featuring rare museum pieces that narrate the life and enduring legacy of the renowned poet and philosopher. Additionally, PÉCOUT met with students from the École Française Internationale de Sharjah, who were visiting HoW, and introduced them to the history and collections housed at the National Library of France.

For his part, PÉCOUT said, “I am honoured to visit HoW and explore this exceptional cultural institution, which redefines the modern library experience by seamlessly integrating advanced knowledge resources with cutting-edge technology. The Rumi exhibition was particularly inspiring, as it enriches Sharjah’s cultural landscape by celebrating the enduring legacy of a poet and philosopher who has profoundly shaped intellectual thought for centuries.”

He added, “This visit marks the beginning of deeper collaboration between the French National Library and Sharjah’s library institutions, particularly in cultural, scientific, and academic exchange.”

