(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 7th April, 2023 (WAM) – The House of Wisdom (HoW) outdoor Ramadaniyat event captivated over 30,000 visitors with an extraordinary blend of cultural programmes, children's activities, and shopping delights, all imbued with the spirit of Ramadan, over the course of 11 days, from 23rd March to 2nd April.

The second edition of Ramadaniyat provided visitors with an opportunity to explore various cultural activities, such as arts, literature, and music, while strolling through the outdoor market, attending workshops, and relishing in the diverse dining options that included traditional foods, sweets, and Arabic perfumes and incense.

Ramadaniyat also celebrated UAE entrepreneurs affiliated with the event sponsors; Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and Sharjah business Women Council (SBWC), featuring their products and services during the free-to-enter event adorned with warm and glowing lanterns.

As part of the event, HoW offered a number of workshops and panel discussions as part of the ‘HoW Talks’ programme, which was organised in collaboration with various entities. The programme explored diverse topics that highlighted the importance of developing a reading habit and leading a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan and beyond.

The event also provided a platform for renowned Arab authors and poets to share their insights on the legacies of famous Arab thinkers and writers.

Children were also given the chance to participate in exciting activities such as cooking, Ramadan lantern-making, storytelling, and pottery-making workshops led by specialists. To encourage awareness of the importance of giving and solidarity, a Ramadaniyat Kit was also sold to young visitors. The kit included a daily activity Calendar that engages children in value-instilling pursuits during the holy month.

Moreover, the Khawarizmi Exhibition at HoW was transformed into a traditional ‘Majlis’ inspired by the beauty and spirituality of the holy month. The Majlis visitors could enjoy the photography exhibition of Alia bint Sultan that highlighted the UAE's culture, customs, and traditions. The exhibition is open to visitors until the end of the holy month, providing an opportunity to discuss, read, and play board games in a unique environment.

Ramadaniyat has undoubtedly become one of the most important cultural and entertainment destinations in Sharjah during Ramadan. Its unique blend of diverse activities is perfect for spending quality evening time with family and friends during the holy month.