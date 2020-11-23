HPD’s 8th ‘My Health Conference’ to discuss healthy environment for children & adolescents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, the 8th edition of "My Health Conference", organised by the Health Promotion Department, HPD, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, will kick off tomorrow.

Those taking part are officials from the major Arab and international health institutions and 23 high-profile speakers, including Arab and foreign doctors and experts concerned with children’s physical and mental health.

This year’s edition is being held virtually from 24th to 26th November, under the theme "A Healthy Environment for Children & Adolescents", while the conference agenda is featuring 14 working papers to be discussed within seven sessions, including the internationally approved experiences in the safe return to schools amid COVID-19; physical and nutritional health of children and adolescents; preparedness of schools for emergencies, and the prevention of infectious diseases and epidemics because of the lessons learnt from the pandemic.

The conference will also highlight a set of health issues related to the objectives of the national agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 to develop the readiness of the health system to deal with epidemics and health hazards.

Three workshops will be held on the sidelines of the conference, the first of which will tackle chronic diseases among children and adolescents, with particular focus on equipping parents, teaching and administrative staff with the most internationally adopted measures in dealing with children and adolescents with immune and chronic diseases, and ways to reduce infectious diseases within the school environment.

The second workshop will be centred on mental health challenges during the pandemic, the psychological impact of distance learning and social distancing, and how to reduce negative manifestations in the school environment. On the second day, a special session themed "Towards a Healthy Journalism Environment", will be held and led by facilitators from Internews, to equip journalists and media communicators with information, skills and lessons learnt so they can do responsible reporting on the pandemic.

In the same context, the Health Promotion Department stated that the conference link is available on the department’s social media platforms, while the interested members of the public can contact @sharjah_health to learn more about the scheduled panel discussions, workshops and other conference activities.