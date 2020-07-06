HRA, ADGM Academy, FAB launch ‘The Bankers Programme’ in a strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Human Resources Authority, HRA, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, Academy, and First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, to establish an educational platform for banking services within ADGM academy through ‘The Bankers Programme’.

The initiative’s key objective is to enhance the skills and capabilities of UAE nationals, and support their integration within the banking sector.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Hamad Al Hameli, Acting Director General of the HRA, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouie, Managing Director of ADGM Academy, and Noora Al Reyasi, Head of Learning and Talent Development, Organisational Development, and Emiratisation at FAB.

The signing ceremony was held in a virtual setting and was witnessed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support, André Sayegh, FAB Group Chief Executive Officer, Alex Fraser, Chief Executive, London Institute of Banking & Finance and Khalid Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADGM Academy, as well as several other officials from the signing entities.

Ali Al Ketbi emphasised the UAE’s leadership support for the development of national human resources, and its empowerment to contribute to the national economy through the provision of necessary measures and tools. He highlighted the role of this agreement in reinforcing the leadership’s vision through the new programme, which will equip Emirati talent with the necessary skills and facilitate their integration within the banking sector.

Mohamed Al Hameli said, "The partnership will help us explore new cooperation areas that promote public-private partnerships within the banking and financial services sector as the HRA will oversee and facilitate the selection and recruitment process of national talent at FAB through the enrolment of job seekers in specialised courses administered by ADGM Academy, serving as a key strategic partner to the HRA."

The three entities will work together to launch ‘The Bankers Programme’, a new initiative that aims to support the government’s requirements for vital occupations, as defined by the Central Bank of the UAE, and in line with FAB’s requirements for talent employment and management.

The entities will host training and development programmes in an effort to elevate the skills of UAE nationals, as well as host a National Development Programme to train fresh graduates and promote their participation within the financial services sector. Selected candidates from the programme will then be assigned to work within the chosen entity, based on pre-defined criteria. The Programme will be designed and delivered in partnership with the London Institute of Banking & Finance, who share a longstanding and progressive partnership with the Academy.

Hamad Al Mazrouie said, "We are pleased to collaborate with the HRA and FAB to launch ‘The Bankers Programme’ as part of our National Development programme. It is within our core business at ADGM and the ADGM Academy to contribute to the development of national talent across all sectors of the economy, and specifically the financial services sector. The programme will be delivered in partnership with the Academy’s strategic partner, the LIBF, and will ensure that fresh UAE graduates are equipped with banking and financial education, as well as on the job training for today’s employment market in Abu Dhabi.'' Andre Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, FAB said, "The initiative will play an essential role in advancing education in the banking sector and establishing a financial ecosystem that supports the developmental aspirations of the emirate. FAB will leverage its experience and market-leading position to build a new generation of talent that will support a prosperous economic future for our nation. We are committed to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which is the roadmap towards promoting economic growth in the emirate, and we will actively explore the best opportunities to partner with all stakeholders to achieve its goals of economic diversification and successful private-public partnerships."