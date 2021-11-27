Hub71 and Khalifa University to accelerate opportunities for exceptional students to become CEOs of their own companies

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) DUBAI, 27th November 2021 (WAM) - Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and the Khalifa University of Science Technology signed a strategic partnership at Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit (GMIS) to enable students and alumni to work alongside tech startups, opening the private sector and entrepreneurship door for their career paths.

Signed by Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University, the partnership will accelerate the development of entrepreneurial talent among students and will promote new technologies entering the market through expert mentorship and guidance, as well as Hub71’s value-driven programs.

The partnership will explore the use of Khalifa University’s state-of-the-art laboratory facilities for Hub71 startups and will increase opportunities for the university’s network of students and alumni to participate in Hub71’s programs aimed at increasing access to Abu Dhabi’s marketplace. Both Hub71 and Khalifa University will collaborate in workshops, talent exchange programs and events that will increase the exposure of entrepreneurial students and professors to Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

Badr Al Olama, Acting CEO, Hub71, commented: "Talent is the bedrock of a thriving tech hub, which is why we are committed to ensuring students have the ability to prosper as entrepreneurs and take their solutions to market. This partnership is a clear reflection of the value we place on nurturing young entrepreneurial talent who can contribute to the continuous development of our economy.

Khalifa University is a prestigious institution in Abu Dhabi, and through its leadership in cutting-edge research and development, we can effectively position the Emirate as a global knowledge economy anchored in entrepreneurial and academic excellence."

Hub71’s technology startups will be significantly relevant to the Khalifa University community. In the Calendar year 2020 alone, Khalifa University had a total of 36 awarded patents, with the number of patents filed touching 100. As of May 2021, Khalifa University has 202 issued patents, 270 patent applications pending, and 478 inventions disclosures.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi said: "Khalifa University is delighted to enter into this arrangement with Hub71 to provide further momentum to Abu Dhabi’s drive for establishing technology startups. As a research-intensive university, with innovation sourced from 20 dedicated research centers that are focusing on various technologies and solutions, Khalifa University is rightly placed in the UAE to commercialize research outputs. We believe this MoU will facilitate tapping the synergy of the partners that will benefit both researchers and entrepreneurs, especially students who are keen to explore the commercial world for their new laboratory-bred technologies."

Khalifa University’s 20 research centers drive research and innovation in several areas including clean energy and sustainability, oil and gas, robotics, healthcare, machine intelligence, data science, supply chain logistics, aerospace technologies, advanced materials, and manufacturing, as well as water and environment, in addition to Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).