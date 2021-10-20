Hub71 Announces Winners Of 'The Outliers' Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, today announced the outliers that rose to the challenges set by Hub71 corporate and government partners.

The first edition of Hub71’s The Outliers programme, an annual initiative that bridges entrepreneurs with corporate and government entities to promote innovation and address industry challenges, has gathered exceptional talent from more than 40 countries. Each startup will benefit from up to AED 100,000 in cash grants to fund the development of their proof of concepts (POCs) that will solve challenges of leading major corporate and government partners in Abu Dhabi.

Hub71 launched The Outliers to facilitate better market access for entrepreneurs worldwide to address challenges set by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Etihad Airways, Mashreq Bank, Mastercard and Thales. Each challenge is aimed at startups that have proven products with strong potential to commercialise and go-to-market.

Six challenges were set, and seven startups were selected to build and scale their POCs. Each startup will now work alongside their respective partners to develop their corresponding tech products at Hub71 and take them to market.

At GITEX Future stars, Hub71 and its partners showcased the winning startups and their innovative solutions that will be developed to solve each challenge.

Jida Itani, Chief Operating Officer at Hub71, said, "We are actively seeking ways to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and the marketplace through our corporate partners and public sector alliances. Securing commercially viable contracts and partnerships is just as important to entrepreneurs as raising funds, as well as for corporations and government to embrace innovation to remain competitive and enhance service delivery. The Outliers programme is a platform that gathers great minds with large institutions and seeks to find innovative solutions to real challenges faced by key sectors driving Abu Dhabi’s economy and solving global issues. Not only are we supporting founders, corporations, and government, but the programme emphasises the impact that cutting-edge technologies can have on advancing industries aimed at supporting the nation’s continuous development and contributing to a better world.

"

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), ADCB set a challenge to develop an AI predictive engine that enhances recommendations for customers, based on their individual preferences. In response to the challenge, UAE-based, Genify, an AI-specialist for banks, developed a state-of-the-art transformer-based recommendation engine and wrote a detailed roll-out plan, which was selected by the bank.

DoH searched for human ingenuity and advanced technologies to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. The Department selected UAE-based, Alliance Care Technologies, which provides analytical and productivity tools to hospitals, physicians, and patients to improve quality, efficiency, and patient outcomes across the spectrum of care. The startup will deploy its S3 ACT solution comprising early warning pathogen detection, encrypted de-identified patient data extraction, pattern recognition and predicative analytics AI.

In aviation, the UAE’s national airline selected BridgerPay, a SaaS payments intelligence platform from Cyprus, focused on bridging merchants and payment providers with AI technology.

Meanwhile, Mashreq Bank selected two winners of its challenge to become a Value Added Services partner. The bank selected Zoko from India, which makes it easy for online merchants to conduct sales, marketing and customer support using WhatsApp. The startup has since joined Hub71 to benefit from its new flexible incentives. Mashreq Bank also selected Letswork, a startup dedicated to the future of co-working spaces.

Finally, Thales targeted the services of startups to develop a hands-free voice-activated chatbot to guide experts during radar maintenance procedures. The company selected AR Engineering, a UAE-based company that deploys interactive augmented reality (AR) virtual reality (VR), mixed reality and extended reality (XR) to improve the user experience and bring the physical world closer to a remote setting.