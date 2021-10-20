UrduPoint.com

Hub71 Announces Winners Of 'The Outliers' Programme

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Hub71 announces winners of &#039;The Outliers&#039; programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, today announced the outliers that rose to the challenges set by Hub71 corporate and government partners.

The first edition of Hub71’s The Outliers programme, an annual initiative that bridges entrepreneurs with corporate and government entities to promote innovation and address industry challenges, has gathered exceptional talent from more than 40 countries. Each startup will benefit from up to AED 100,000 in cash grants to fund the development of their proof of concepts (POCs) that will solve challenges of leading major corporate and government partners in Abu Dhabi.

Hub71 launched The Outliers to facilitate better market access for entrepreneurs worldwide to address challenges set by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Etihad Airways, Mashreq Bank, Mastercard and Thales. Each challenge is aimed at startups that have proven products with strong potential to commercialise and go-to-market.

Six challenges were set, and seven startups were selected to build and scale their POCs. Each startup will now work alongside their respective partners to develop their corresponding tech products at Hub71 and take them to market.

At GITEX Future stars, Hub71 and its partners showcased the winning startups and their innovative solutions that will be developed to solve each challenge.

Jida Itani, Chief Operating Officer at Hub71, said, "We are actively seeking ways to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and the marketplace through our corporate partners and public sector alliances. Securing commercially viable contracts and partnerships is just as important to entrepreneurs as raising funds, as well as for corporations and government to embrace innovation to remain competitive and enhance service delivery. The Outliers programme is a platform that gathers great minds with large institutions and seeks to find innovative solutions to real challenges faced by key sectors driving Abu Dhabi’s economy and solving global issues. Not only are we supporting founders, corporations, and government, but the programme emphasises the impact that cutting-edge technologies can have on advancing industries aimed at supporting the nation’s continuous development and contributing to a better world.

"

Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), ADCB set a challenge to develop an AI predictive engine that enhances recommendations for customers, based on their individual preferences. In response to the challenge, UAE-based, Genify, an AI-specialist for banks, developed a state-of-the-art transformer-based recommendation engine and wrote a detailed roll-out plan, which was selected by the bank.

DoH searched for human ingenuity and advanced technologies to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. The Department selected UAE-based, Alliance Care Technologies, which provides analytical and productivity tools to hospitals, physicians, and patients to improve quality, efficiency, and patient outcomes across the spectrum of care. The startup will deploy its S3 ACT solution comprising early warning pathogen detection, encrypted de-identified patient data extraction, pattern recognition and predicative analytics AI.

In aviation, the UAE’s national airline selected BridgerPay, a SaaS payments intelligence platform from Cyprus, focused on bridging merchants and payment providers with AI technology.

Meanwhile, Mashreq Bank selected two winners of its challenge to become a Value Added Services partner. The bank selected Zoko from India, which makes it easy for online merchants to conduct sales, marketing and customer support using WhatsApp. The startup has since joined Hub71 to benefit from its new flexible incentives. Mashreq Bank also selected Letswork, a startup dedicated to the future of co-working spaces.

Finally, Thales targeted the services of startups to develop a hands-free voice-activated chatbot to guide experts during radar maintenance procedures. The company selected AR Engineering, a UAE-based company that deploys interactive augmented reality (AR) virtual reality (VR), mixed reality and extended reality (XR) to improve the user experience and bring the physical world closer to a remote setting.

Related Topics

India World Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Bank Guide Alliance Cyprus UAE Dirham Market From Government Industry WhatsApp Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 08 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Poulta to promote advancements ..

UVAS inks MoU with Poulta to promote advancements & digitalization in Poultry In ..

21 minutes ago
 Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

26 minutes ago
 Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed ..

Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed at Moscow-Format Meeting - Ta ..

26 minutes ago
 Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at ..

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020

26 minutes ago
 Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietna ..

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietnam's Envoy

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.