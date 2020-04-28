Hub71 backs HealthTech, EdTech startups as global digital transformation accelerates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s growing tech ecosystem, has expanded to 51 startups with the announcement of 15 new joiners to the Hub71 Incentive Programme.

"The Hub71 Selection Committee prioritised global startups in the field of HealthTech and EdTech, which provide essential technologies to support the private and public sector as they adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," the organisation said in a statement.

Hub71 selected US-based healthtech startup, Aumet, to be a part of its programme. Aumet connects 50,000 medical manufacturers from across the globe to distributors for essential items like personal protective equipment, PPE.

Other successful startups include Altibbi, the largest end-to-end Arabic-language digital health information platform from Jordan, and Kinderly, a UK-founded early childhood EdTech company for parents and their infants.

Ibrahim Ajami, Interim CEO of Hub71 and Head of Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company said, "The 15 winning startups joining Hub71 will add immense value to Abu Dhabi in terms of knowledge-sharing and ecosystem diversity as the world rapidly accelerates its digital transformation.

"Like our startups, Hub71 is rising to the challenges that COVID-19 is presenting, and we are adapting to the needs of our wider community alongside the government, businesses and our community of entrepreneurs. With the addition of these 15 startups, Hub71 is perfectly positioned to support a digital transformation across all verticals; accelerating a shift in the way that essential services are consumed."

Over the first quarter of the year, the Hub71 Incentive Programme received 124 applications from 37 different countries. Amongst the winning startups, ten countries were represented for the first time, including Greece, Brazil, Singapore, Ireland, and Canada.

The Hub71 Incentive Programme provides startups with up to 100 percent free housing, office space and health insurance for two years for seed companies and 50 percent subsidises for emergent companies for three years, worth around AED3.5 million (US$950,000).

Startups from around the world are invited to apply to the Hub71 Incentive Programme which will begin shortlisting in June 2020 for the next intake, the statement concluded.