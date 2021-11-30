UrduPoint.com

Hub71, Hewlett Packard Enterprise To Accelerate Development Of Abu Dhabi’s Tech Startup Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Hub71, Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate development of Abu Dhabi’s Tech Startup Community

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) to collaborate in a series of mutually beneficial programmes dedicated to nurturing tech start-ups. Founders will benefit from direct access to HPE’s experts, mentorship and opportunities to further develop technologies in collaboration with the global edge-to-cloud company.

Signed by Badr Al Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 and Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE at HPE, the collaboration will enable an innovation acceleration ecosystem with real market demand, processes, and technologies - such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC). Participating start-ups can leverage the HPE Digital Life Garage, allowing them to test or develop certain prototypes or solutions that are demanded by customers and run events to demonstrate these solutions.

Al Olama commented, "Partnering with HPE will enable Hub71 start-ups to incorporate domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market. Importantly, founders can collaborate with HPE through our programmes and Community Centre of Excellence that will provide founders with the expert knowledge and access necessary to innovate and increase their commercial viability. Attracting HPE as a strategic partner elevates our value proposition and we look forward to creating impact together for our start up community.

"

HPE will participate in the next edition of The Outliers, Hub71’s annual partner challenge programme, in partnership with corporate and government partners designed to address industry challenges. Through the new partnership, HPE will set challenges for founders worldwide to solve, with the winning start-up gaining the potential to secure funding from Hub71 to develop the Proof of Concept (POCs) selected by HPE. Successful start-ups will get shortlisted to benefit from Hub71’s broad range of flexible incentives dedicated to easing the growth phase of the start-up journey.

HPE will collaborate with Hub71 to support early-stage founders from Hub71’s venture builder programme, Venture’s lab, with insights on market needs and demands to align their business strategies and product growth management.

Alkhallafi said, "We are proud to partner with Hub71 to nurture tech startups in the UAE and look forward to participating in their latest programme to address industry challenges - a goal that is perfectly aligned with our purpose to advance the way people live and work. The HPE Digital Life Garage will play a key role in providing the startups with access to cutting-edge technology, digital innovation expertise and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas."

Related Topics

Technology Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Enterprise Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next yea ..

PIA to add four new aircraft to its fleet next year in February

5 minutes ago
 Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries ..

Philippines imposes travel ban on 7 more countries over Omicron variant

8 minutes ago
 'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at se ..

'Miracle' rescue of Japan man after 22 hours at sea

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

25 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

19 minutes ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.