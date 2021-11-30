Hub71, Hewlett Packard Enterprise to accelerate development of Abu Dhabi’s Tech Startup Community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) to collaborate in a series of mutually beneficial programmes dedicated to nurturing tech start-ups. Founders will benefit from direct access to HPE’s experts, mentorship and opportunities to further develop technologies in collaboration with the global edge-to-cloud company.

Signed by Badr Al Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71 and Ahmad Alkhallafi, Managing Director for UAE at HPE, the collaboration will enable an innovation acceleration ecosystem with real market demand, processes, and technologies - such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC). Participating start-ups can leverage the HPE Digital Life Garage, allowing them to test or develop certain prototypes or solutions that are demanded by customers and run events to demonstrate these solutions.

Al Olama commented, "Partnering with HPE will enable Hub71 start-ups to incorporate domain expertise to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market. Importantly, founders can collaborate with HPE through our programmes and Community Centre of Excellence that will provide founders with the expert knowledge and access necessary to innovate and increase their commercial viability. Attracting HPE as a strategic partner elevates our value proposition and we look forward to creating impact together for our start up community.

HPE will participate in the next edition of The Outliers, Hub71’s annual partner challenge programme, in partnership with corporate and government partners designed to address industry challenges. Through the new partnership, HPE will set challenges for founders worldwide to solve, with the winning start-up gaining the potential to secure funding from Hub71 to develop the Proof of Concept (POCs) selected by HPE. Successful start-ups will get shortlisted to benefit from Hub71’s broad range of flexible incentives dedicated to easing the growth phase of the start-up journey.

HPE will collaborate with Hub71 to support early-stage founders from Hub71’s venture builder programme, Venture’s lab, with insights on market needs and demands to align their business strategies and product growth management.

Alkhallafi said, "We are proud to partner with Hub71 to nurture tech startups in the UAE and look forward to participating in their latest programme to address industry challenges - a goal that is perfectly aligned with our purpose to advance the way people live and work. The HPE Digital Life Garage will play a key role in providing the startups with access to cutting-edge technology, digital innovation expertise and tools they require to accelerate their innovation agendas."