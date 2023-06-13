HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industry challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, today announced the winners of The Outliers Programme, which gives founders worldwide the opportunity to build proof of concepts (POCs) alongside major reputable organisations.

Participating startups have been recognised for their innovative solutions in various challenges set by Hub71’s strategic partners as part of The Outliers. Telr won the challenge by Cars24 to create a virtual and seamless customer experience for buying used cars, while Abstractive Health won the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s challenge by implementing smart tools to enhance the patient experience.

Tagspace and Shaffra won The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s challenge by deploying Web3 technologies to gain real-time insights into tourist behavior. Meanwhile, Hub71 startup Archireef offered Aldar a sustainable solution to enhance Abu Dhabi's urban architecture, and AstraUTM won the Thales challenge by developing a data fusion module for low airspace management and security applications.

About 406 startups participated in The Outliers. The winning startups were successful for the companies’ ability to implement innovative products and services that can have a positive impact on the way corporates, government and broader industries operate.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71, said, “The Outliers programme enables idea generation and meaningful collaboration between tech startups and industry leaders seeking to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge. The winning startups delivered exceptional products and services that are set to impact multiple sectors and contribute substantially to the founders’ businesses. We are proud to play a role in the success of each startup and congratulate the founders on their achievements.”

