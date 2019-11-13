Hub71, Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation sign MoU for cross-market access into KSA, UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Misk Foundation - during the three-day Misk Global Forum in Riyadh - that outlined steps towards creating a more dynamic market for startups between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Hub71 was also named the UAE’s National Organiser for the world’s biggest pitch competition: The Entrepreneurship World Cup, EWC 2020, which is also an integral part of the Misk Global Forum.

The MoU outlines steps towards building a larger shared ecosystem aimed at helping startups access the Saudi and UAE markets by offering; shared in-market business development insights, introductions to investors, mentor networks and strategic partnerships; business services and mentorship from local and international experts; and access to a close-knit community and ecosystem that support entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmoud Adi, CEO of Hub71, said, "The MoU signed with the Misk Foundation means that Hub71 startups will have better access to the flourishing Saudi market. It also opens up a world of possibilities between two aligned ecosystems looking to develop a more collaborative approach to sharing market insights, investor relationships, strategic partnerships as well as co-working spaces."

Shaima Hamidaddin, Executive Manager of Misk Global Forum, commented, "At Misk we’re committed to empowering young people around the world to realise their potential in the future economy. A vital part of that is supporting innovative entrepreneurship and exciting founder-led ideas.

This strategic MoU with Hub71 will allow us to create a more open and dynamic environment for these startups and others in the future, to grow, flourish, and succeed."

Winners of the EWC 2019 competition will also have the chance to be shortlisted for the Hub71 Incentive Programme.

As the sole National Partner of the EWC2020 for the UAE, Hub71 will be leading the charge on a series of nationwide competitions. Mahmoud Adi added, "We’ll be on the hunt for UAE’s best startups from each of the UAE’s seven emirates and proudly showcasing the winning ideas to represent ‘Team UAE’ at the EWC 2020 next November."

Abdulrahman Al Suhaymi, who leads the global entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives at Misk, said, "We’re hugely excited to be working with Hub71 and the first ever ‘Team UAE’ in the 2020 EWC. Empowering young entrepreneurs and innovation is an important part of driving sustainability and positive social impact in the future economy. We’re looking forward to working with Hub71 to do just that, and to discover new ‘unicorns’ both in the region and around the world."

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a global startup and pitch competition. Its inaugural 2019 edition has attracted entries from over 100,000 entrepreneurs, from idea stage to growth phase across all sectors, from 187 countries.

Entrants are competing to win life-changing cash prizes, global mentorship and support services, as well as the chance to relocate to Abu Dhabi for the Hub71 Incentive Programme, which includes up to 100 percent subsidised living, office space and healthcare for two years.