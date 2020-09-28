Hub71 will launch virtual 'Abu Dhabi Decoded' series starting next October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2020) Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, is launching a new webinar series in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADIO, and Ghadan 21.

Titled ‘Abu Dhabi Decoded,’ the webinar series marks the first time, Abu Dhabi’s leaders come together to raise awareness about Abu Dhabi’s thriving technology scene, highlighting the opportunities for expansion into the MENA region and sustainable growth from the UAE capital.

Global startups, Venture Capitalists, VCs, and investors as well as large corporates will benefit from a wealth of insights into the rapidly expanding opportunities and benefits of establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi as a springboard to growth in the lucrative MENA markets.

The series will bring together a diverse range of insights and perspectives from top Abu Dhabi government officials, senior corporate executives and successful tech founders and VCs. The sessions will include discussions on the initiatives established to foster a vibrant international tech ecosystem and flexible business environment in Abu Dhabi, addressing the top considerations of ambitious startups seeking further growth in the UAE.

From 5th October, Abu Dhabi Decoded will run across four virtual sessions, each featuring a new theme, covering public-private partnership and corporate engagement, Abu Dhabi’s robust and stable business environment, how to access funding and building a collaborative community.

Commenting on the new webinar, Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADDED and Chairman of board of Directors of Hub71, said, "The Abu Dhabi Decoded series is a strategic initiative that seeks to enhance the emirate’s business environment and provide promising investment opportunities for emerging companies operating within the technology sector.

"

He affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Government’s support to such initiatives demonstrates its belief in the potential of start-ups as key drivers of the local economic growth, stating that they play a significant role in advancing digital transformation and enabling Abu Dhabi to keep pace with the rapid global changes.

"ADDED remains fully committed to enhancing and supporting the strategic cooperation between the public and private sectors through our continuing efforts to encourage all targeted entities to achieve their set objectives and endeavours. The virtual sessions of 'Abu Dhabi Decoded' will contribute to increasing participation among start-ups that stand to benefit from the emirate's thriving technology infrastructure and capabilities, while highlighting the opportunities and advantages being offered by Abu Dhabi," he noted.

In turn, Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO at Hub71, said, "The Abu Dhabi Decoded series demonstrates the commitment that our leaders from top positions in the government and private sector to driving forward Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and it emphasises the importance we place on collaboration between public and private entities to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s economic appeal to global markets.

"This compelling series will illustrate how the tapestry of Abu Dhabi weaves together through a common thread of personal insights from a mix of authoritative speakers, ranging from early adopters of the Abu Dhabi tech ecosystem to government leaders. Ultimately, Abu Dhabi Decoded will paint a clear picture of the business opportunities available for sustainable growth with the underlying commitment from the Abu Dhabi government," she added.

Viewers can look forward to a series of 60-minute discussions with the opportunity to engage in the virtual conversation with the most influential decision makers from Abu Dhabi’s thriving tech scene.