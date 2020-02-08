UrduPoint.com
Huge Turnout Of Motor Enthusiasts, Families At First SWF

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at first SWF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) It was a thrill for visitors at the first Sharjah Wheelers Festival, SWF, held Friday at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, one of Sharjah’s inclusive cultural and leisure destinations.

The event turned out to be an automotive enthusiast’s dream, bringing car and bike aficionados together to celebrate their passion and explore the world of unique cars.

The festival was organised under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, SMC, with Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, in attendance.

The event saw a huge turnout of car and bike enthusiasts, as well as families from across the UAE. More than 800 cars and bikes were on display at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre at this first-of-its-kind motor show in Sharjah. There were five motor categories on display: custom cars, 4x4s, classic cars, luxury saloons, and motorcycles.

The festival also hosted competitions in over 25 different categories including Best Car across 15+ vehicle types, Best Sport Custom Motorbike, Best Motorbike, Best Car Interior, Best Exterior, Best Engine, and Best Motorbike of the show, among others.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi toured the venue, exploring the collection of cars and bikes on display. He also visited other partner entities like the Sharjah Police, which showcased vehicles it used for special tasks and the Emirates Driving Institute which organised simulations of accidents that could result in a fatal injury to drivers and passengers if they do not wear seatbelts, among other entities.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, said, "We organised the festival to provide car and bike enthusiasts with the opportunity to explore a unique collection of modern, classic, sports and custom cars, as well as the latest customisation methods and material that sparked the creativity of their owners. The festival offers owners and visitors a platform to share ideas and information about the latest developments in the motoring world."

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured the winners in all the competitions.

There were remote-controlled, RC, car shows presented by experts in the field, who shared their expertise with the audience. The visitors also enjoyed a discount of up to 50 percent on RC cars and drones.

