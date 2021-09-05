Humaid Al Nuaimi: 40 years of achievements

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) The 6th September, 2021, is the 40th anniversary of the assumption of power of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, who ruled Ajman for 54 years, from 1928 until passing away at the age of 79 on 6th September, 1981.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi is one of the founders of the UAE. He also contributed to the establishment of the Union as his father’s representative, and has worked with devotion and loyalty to support the Union and its foundations.

During his rule, Sheikh Humaid has witnessed significant development in all areas, sectors and fronts, due to the wise vision, solid determination and appropriate planning to create a modern emirate.

Consultation Sheikh Humaid believed in the importance of consultation in ruling the emirate and ensuring its advancement. Therefore, he issued an Emiri decree to establish the Ajman Executive Council and appointed H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman as Chairman of the Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chairman of the Council, along with other members.

Since its establishment, the council has held an annual session to discuss various political, economic and social issues that concern the emirate and its citizens. Under this framework, it has approved many resolutions aimed at developing the emirate and ensuring favorable living conditions for its citizens.

Education Sheikh Humaid has prioritised education, being a key foundation of preparing new generations capable of giving and continuing the emirate’s process of development, reflected by the significant advancement witnessed by its education and higher education sectors.

Under this framework, many new schools and universities were established, and educational institutions were supplied with qualified educational cadres and tools.

The emirate now has many colleges and universities, including Ajman University, the Gulf Medical University, the City University College of Ajman (CUCA), the University College of Mother and Family Sciences, the Fatima College of Health Sciences, and the International College of Law business Administration and Technology. It is also considering the establishment of branches of other prominent universities.

In recognition for Sheikh Humaid’s key role in establishing the foundations of higher education in the emirate, the UK’s University of Bedfordshire granted him an honorary PhD in Law in 2009, and the International Islamic University in Malaysia granted him an honorary PhD in Philosophy in 2011. He also received the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in 2011.

Economy and Investment The laws, initiatives and facilities provided by Ajman to local and foreign investors, upon the directives of Sheikh Humaid, have helped make it a leading investment destination, characterised by highly flexible administrative procedures, as well as attractive to local and international investment companies.

The Ajman Free Zone has encouraged economic activity in the emirate, while maintaining its role as an attractive environment to the largest companies across all sectors, boosting the emirate’s reputation as a Class A investment destination.

The zone has attracted 7,445 organisations, companies and factories.

Ajman Port is also a key foundation of the emirate’s economy, as it has the latest handling and unloading equipment that can meet growing demand and handle the movements of ships and goods.

Urban Development Under the rule of Sheikh Humaid, Ajman has witnessed considerable urban development, having launched many major real estate projects that increased its competitiveness among other emirates, as well as provided the services and infrastructure necessary for advancement.

Tourism Ajman has witnessed a tourism boom that played a key role in driving its overall process of development and ensured growth across all economic sectors.

The emirate is characterised by its nature, unique local heritage and modern architecture style.

It is also working on new tourism projects that will add to its list of achievements, including the establishment of Ajman Marina and the Heritage District, as well as new hotels, markets, parks, entertainment events and activities, to meet the needs of local and international visitors.

The Ajman Museum is part of the emirate’s history and showcases what the ancestors of local people have left behind. It is the emirate’s main museum and its contents date to the 18th century. It was also the headquarters of the Ajman Ruler until 1970. It became a police headquarters until 1979, before becoming a museum.

Health Sector Ajman’s health sector has witnessed rapid development in the era of Sheikh Humaid, which is clearly reflected in the level of health and medical services available to citizens and residents. The emirate’s existing health establishments have also witnessed expansion, to meet the growing need for local medical services.

Security Sheikh Humaid has said that maintaining security is a priority of the UAE’s leadership, being a key foundation of life and a driver of stability and development. The Ruler of Ajman has exerted all possible efforts to ensure security for citizens, residents and visitors, through his ongoing support for security entities.

Building National Capacities Upon the directives of Sheikh Humaid, Ajman has prioritised Emiratisation and building the capacities of local cadres, as human development is the cornerstone of the emirate’s progress.

Ajman Excellence Programme Sheikh Humaid supports the Ajman Excellence Programme, which aims to encourage competition among local working entities, including government departments, authorities, public establishments, private companies and non-profit organisations.

Charity and Humanitarian Work Sheikh Humaid has supported women’s, social and charity organisations. Since its establishment in 1974, the Umm Al Moumineen Women's Association has been a unique, distinguished and successful comprehensive organisation.

Ruler of Ajman is also finding ways to further promote charity work. In 1984, he established the International Charity Organisation, the first charity organisation in the country, while the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation is assisting local people in need.

He has launched charity and humanitarian projects targeting orphans and low-income students and families, and supported prisoners’ families and released detained persons from police correctional facilities on various occasions, in line with relevant laws, as well as assisted all segments of the community.

Humaid the Human Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi has made honourable stances and followed his traditional principles and senses of humanity. He also has a distinguished presence, noble ethics, patience, determination and wisdom, the qualities which he is known for. He is always modest and generous and smiles at all occasions, especially while attending events.

Sports Sheikh Humaid has keenly patronised heritage sports. Under this framework, the emirate organises camel, horse, maritime and heritage races, as well as purebred Arabian horse shows. Ajman has many football, equestrian and chess clubs.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid was born in Ajman in 1933. As a young man, he studied in a mosque where he learnt about the Quran, Hadith and the foundations of Islamic Jurisdiction. He was then taught by a range of religious, language and mathematics scholars, before heading to Cairo to continue his education.

Since his youth, Sheikh Humaid was trained in management and ruler’s affairs. In 1960, he became the Crown Prince of Ajman, assisting his late father in establishing the early foundations of the modern emirate, before assuming power on 6th September, 1981.