Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for medicine students

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued instructions for the allocation of monthly rewards for Medical Colleges specialties in the emirate as part of his support for the educational journey of students.

Sheikh Humaid believed that education is the foundation of building and developing societies and the cornerstone to supporting development efforts and contribute to the development of nations.

Emiratis are now able to accomplish a lot in various fields and have proven their efficiency while competing in all sectors, he emphasised.

The Ruler of Ajman hailed the country and its leadership's keenness to provide various kinds of support, care, backing to students to continue their education, and help them qualify academically, scientifically and intellectually.

He said, "We are working to support the educational process for Emirati students from Ajman in the field of medicine with initiatives that encourage them to enrol in this field and work in this humanitarian profession that requires a lot of diligence and perseverance.

"

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, hailed the initiative of the ruler of Ajman and stressed that it would open new horizons in a specialty that witnesses the lack of UAE citizens. It would motivate students and develop their academic and educational achievements.

In another context, Sheikh Ammar approved the establishment UAE Citizens' Affairs Office to directly follow the Crown Prince.

The office will assume tasks and implement all initiatives and programmes aimed at providing a decent and stable life for citizens.

He also approved the establishment of the Department of Social Statistics at Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre to support the Office's efforts through the provision of accurate and detailed data and specialised studies that provide a clear vision for decision-makers to launch initiatives and design programmes that concern community development and achieve the happiness and well-being of UAE citizens.