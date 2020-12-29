UrduPoint.com
Humaid Al Nuaimi Approves Ajman Government’s 2021 Budget Worth AED2.066 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 2021 budget worth AED2.066 billion

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved the general budget of the Ajman Government for 2021, which is valued at AED2.066 billion and without a deficit.

The budget aims to achieve the government’s strategic priorities, provide the best services, and enhance the emirate’s financial sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, stressed that the budget aims to ensure the happiness of the community, stating, "The 2021 budget focusses on several pillars, including economic affairs accounting for 40 per cent and public services for 22 per cent, in line with the Ajman Vision 2021 that aims to strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness in sustainable development, establish a green economy, and consolidate partnerships with the private sector and promote its development role, to achieve the wellbeing and happiness of the community and increase individual productivity.

The general budget also includes housing expenditure and community facilities which accounts for 15 per cent, public safety for 13 per cent, environment protection for eight per cent, and entertainment, culture and religion for two per cent.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Finance, said that Ajman’s general budget focusses on supporting the emirate’s economy to ensure economic growth despite the extraordinary conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which will strengthen its regional and international economic stature.

He also pointed out that the budget will help achieve the emirate’s financial stability and improve its position in indexes and outcomes consistent with global financial standards in terms of inflation, sectoral expenditure and other macroeconomics indexes, as well as draft policies for rationalising government spending.

