(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2023) AJMAN, 6th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ajman University, today attended the graduation ceremony of over 200 students from the Year of Sustainability batch at Ajman University.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Humaid congratulated the graduates and expressed appreciation for the efforts of the UAE's leadership in supporting education. He also highlighted the importance of education in the national agenda and the role universities play in the emirate's development.

Sheikh Humaid paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, acknowledging the importance of knowledge and education in achieving sustainable development and progress, as instilled by his principles and values.

Ajman has become a hub of academic knowledge and education, hosting multiple universities, according to Sheikh Humaid. The Ajman government sees universities as playing a crucial role in the development of the emirate.

Sheikh Humaid thanked the university's staff and board and emphasized that the graduates are a key pillar of sustainable development.