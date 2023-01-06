UrduPoint.com

Humaid Al Nuaimi Attends Closing Ceremony Of ‘Mohamed Bin Zayed Festival For Camel Racing And Camel Beauty Pageant’ In Ajman

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 08:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beauty Pageant is one of the most prominent heritage festivals in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, stressing that the Emirati people are proud of it, due to the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to revive the heritage of the ancestors.

Sheikh Humaid made this statement today while attending the closing ceremony of 12th edition of the festival in Ajman.

The festival has now become a distinguished event and a unique heritage sport gathering camel owners and breeders from the UAE and the Gulf region. It underscores the prominent stature of the sport of camel racing, supported by the UAE leadership, keen to follow the legacy of the Founding Fathers and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

The festival aims to strengthen this legacy within the community and reinforce their patriotism and loyalty to the country and its history and heritage, he said. Heritage sports, in general, and camel racing, in particular, are important to people and strengthen the values, traditions and heritage of the country, he affirmed.

Sheikh Humaid lauded the role of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, for supervising and overseeing camel races in the country, and his significant contributions to advancing the sport while commending the efforts of the festival’s organising committee.

