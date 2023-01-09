Humaid Al Nuaimi attends closing ceremony of 20th Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship, which was organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS).

The three-day event was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ajman Ruler’s Representative for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and several Sheikhs, officials and department heads in Ajman, as well as various guests, sporting officials and equestrian fans.

Sheikh Ammar thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for supporting equestrian sports.

Since its launch, the show has received significant support from Sheikh Humaid and has become a special occasion in Ajman, which is anticipated by Arabian horse owners and breeders, he added, noting that it has enhanced its stature among national championships and events.

Sheikh Ammar also thanked the event’s partner companies, institutions and authorities, as well as local departments, national equestrian clubs, and organisational, technical and administrative committees and media outlets that have contributed to its success.

He then lauded the participation of eight referees from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, whose presence underscores the success of the region’s national cadres in officiating in such events.