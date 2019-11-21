Humaid Al Nuaimi awards astronauts Al Mansoori, Al Neyadi the ‘First Ajman Medal of Achievement’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received, at the Ruler's Court, Emirati astronauts Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, and awarded them the "First Ajman Medal of Achievement," in recognition of their efforts to perform their national duties, raise the UAE’s name high among countries, and participate in space missions.

During his meeting with the astronauts and their delegation, which included Hamad Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Yousef Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Centre, and several employees of the centre, Sheikh Humaid expressed his pride to all people for the UAE’s international achievements.

He also praised the UAE’s leadership for supporting the UAE’s youth and building creative, educated and conscious generations armed with science and knowledge, based on their belief in the importance of developing people and preparing them for a productive life in a developing world.

He congratulated the two astronauts and the team from the centre on the success of the mission entrusted to the Emirati astronauts while pointing out that the journey of Al Mansoori to the International Space Station, ISS, is a historic event and a milestone in the UAE's record of achievements.

Sheikh Humaid called on Al Mansoori, Al Neyadi their colleagues, as well as the employees of the UAE Space Programme, to persevere and continue their work and diligence during the coming period because the road is still long and the ambitions of the UAE in the area of space are great.

He then thanked the members of the Emirati team who contributed to the journey to the ISS and helped achieve its success and the desired objectives of its engineers and technicians.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and the audience listened to a detailed explanation of the mission completed by Al Mansoori, including the scientific experiments and research done aboard the ISS and the exercises carried out by Al Mansoori and Al Neyadi at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.