Humaid Al Nuaimi awards ‘First Ajman Medal of Achievement’ to Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, awarded Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, the "First Ajman Medal of Achievement" and an appreciation certificate, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Humaid awarded the medal to Major General Al Nuaimi in recognition of his service to his country and the security sector, as well as for his significant efforts after assuming his responsibilities as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police.

During the ceremony held at the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar lauded the key role of Major General Al Nuaimi in improving performance and accomplishing distinguished achievements while serving the country, especially through his work at the Ajman Police.

They also praised the UAE’s leadership, which prioritises security and stability and supports the Ministry of Interior and other security departments while highlighting the work of H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to maintain national security and stability.

"We are proud of all our citizens, such as Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, for helping achieve security and stability in Ajman, by providing advanced services that ensure safety and security for everyone," they stressed.

Major General Al Nuaimi, who thanked Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar for their gesture and stressed that the development of the Ajman Police is due to their monitoring and support, has accomplished several notable successes during his career in the police, such as receiving 26 medals from Sheikh Humaid and Lt. General Sheikh Saif.

Under his leadership, the Ajman Police received 96 local, regional and international awards, four Stevie Awards, and 11 global quality standards. It also achieved the first place in the Minister of Interior’s Excellence Award thrice in a row.