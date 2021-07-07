UrduPoint.com
Humaid Al Nuaimi Awards Scholarships To Outstanding Jordanian Triplets

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstanding Jordanian triplets

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, ordered the allocation of three full scholarships for Ajman University to Jordanian triplet sisters who achieved grades of 98.5 percent in their secondary education exams (Thanaweya Amma), under the advanced programme at the Al Hikma Private school in Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid’s directive aims to support the process of educational excellence, underscores his continuous support for knowledge and scholars, and highlights the importance of supporting talented and outstanding students.

"Our support for our outstanding students is our way of honouring education, knowledge and hard work. They must assume their responsibilities and participate in the process of national development," Sheikh Humaid said.

He then commended the significant support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the process of education, which is a key sector that sharpens talents and prepares qualified generations capable of leading the national development process.

Sheikh Humaid also lauded the efforts of educational professionals around the country, who play a key role in the success of academic establishments.

