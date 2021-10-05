Humaid Al Nuaimi Briefed About Outcomes Of 'Ajman Attraction Index'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed about the outcomes of the "Ajman Attraction Index," as well as a report on marriages and divorce conducted by the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The annual study is a composite index that gauges the emirate’s attractiveness by measuring six key indexes in vital sectors, which are education, healthcare, public services, telecommunications, infrastructure and transport.

It is one of the tools that support planning, resource allocation, performance assessment, and policies and programmes assessment in the emirate, therefore, helping to improve local quality of life.

The study also aims to provide a clear and accurate assessment that will help relevant decision-makers determine priority areas for improvement and focus on enhancing local services.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Executive Council, and Dr. Hajar Saeed Al-Hubaishi, Executive Director of the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre, presented the details of the study, which showed an increase in the "Attraction Index" in 2020, achieving a rate of 91.

9 percent compared to 83.8 percent in 2018. In 2018, a rate 83.5 percent in all aspects of life was recorded, which improved the happiness of the emirate’s residents and fulfilled their needs.

In the education sector, the "Satisfaction Index" rose in 2020 to 93 percent from 87.4 percent in 2019, while in the health sector, the index rose to 94.3 percent in 2020 compared to 88.8 percent in 2019. In public services, the index rose to 92.2 percent in 2020 compared to 85.2 percent in 2019.

In telecommunications, the index rose in 2020 to 86.6 percent compared to 75.2 percent in 2019. In infrastructure, customer satisfaction increased to 90.3 percent in 2020 compared to 76.1 percent in 2019. In transport, the rate rose to 94.8 percent in 2020 compared to 90.9 percent in 2019.

The study also showed the sense of security in Ajman increased to a rate of 98.4 percent.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar were briefed about a report on marriages and divorces in the first quarter of 2021, which highlighted an increase in marriage contracts.

The report findings included statistical data and indexes on marriage contracts classification as per the age category, educational level of the husband and wife, and as per nationality of the husband and wife.