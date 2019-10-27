Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman University Board of Trustees

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman University Board of Trustees, chaired the regular meeting of the university’s board.

During the meeting, the board approved the university’s annual budget for 2019/2020 and the list of its 28th graduates, while operating under the slogan "The Year of Tolerance."

A total of 489 graduates will be awarded their degrees tomorrow, including 461 with bachelor’s degrees and 28 with master’s degrees. Female graduates number 775, including 686 with bachelor’s degrees and 89 with master’s degrees.

The board also approved the amendments to the university’s organisational structure, as well as its grant and rebate list, along with its policies and procedures guide.

The meeting, which was held at the Ruler’s Court, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the Board of Trustees and Chairman of the Executive Committee, and board members H.H. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Abdullah bin Humaid Al Mazrouei, Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb and Dr. Abdulrahman Sultan Al Sharhan.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Humaid welcomed the board’s members and wished them luck in their efforts to achieve the university’s objectives, while stressing the importance of social development, which is a priority of the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Education and investing in the nation’s youth is the cornerstone of the country’s sustainable development strategy, which aims to establish a modern community, he added.

Sheikh Rashid praised the support of Sheikh Humaid for the university, which has acquired a distinguished academic reputation and contributed to the development of higher education in the UAE, especially in Ajman.

Dr. Karim Al Sagheer, Director of the University, presented the university’s achievements in 2019, noting that it has been ranked among the world’s best 800 universities in the global ranking issued by the QS Foundation.