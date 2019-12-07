Humaid Al Nuaimi directs provision of winter aid for underprivileged, attends orphans’ ceremony in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed that winter aid to be provided to the underprivileged in Jordan to alleviate their suffering in winter.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, there is a great support for fraternal countries to alleviate their suffering and we must provide them with humanitarian assistance so that they can overcome difficulties in their daily life.

Sheikh Humaid made these remarks while attending the annual ceremony to honour orphans during his visit to Jordan. He was briefed about the charitable and humanitarian projects conducted by the Ajman-based Human Appeal International, HAI, in Jordan.

He also learnt about the HAI's achievements in 2018 in Jordan which included social, productive, health and relief programmes, such as sponsoring of orphans, with the number reaching 8,268, and other projects in this regard, with a budget of more than US$4.

8 million.

The number of productive family projects receiving interest-free loans for orphans' mothers and their guardians to establish productive projects stood at $86,940.

There were 53 other projects in the social, health and educational fields conducted last year at a cost of more than $1.3 million.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the role of the HAI and directed it to double its efforts during winter to assist needy families in Jordan. Last year, it reached more than AED23 million benefitting 21,000 needy families.

Several Sheikhs, Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.