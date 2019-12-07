UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humaid Al Nuaimi Directs Provision Of Winter Aid For Underprivileged, Attends Orphans’ Ceremony In Jordan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi directs provision of winter aid for underprivileged, attends orphans’ ceremony in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed that winter aid to be provided to the underprivileged in Jordan to alleviate their suffering in winter.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, there is a great support for fraternal countries to alleviate their suffering and we must provide them with humanitarian assistance so that they can overcome difficulties in their daily life.

Sheikh Humaid made these remarks while attending the annual ceremony to honour orphans during his visit to Jordan. He was briefed about the charitable and humanitarian projects conducted by the Ajman-based Human Appeal International, HAI, in Jordan.

He also learnt about the HAI's achievements in 2018 in Jordan which included social, productive, health and relief programmes, such as sponsoring of orphans, with the number reaching 8,268, and other projects in this regard, with a budget of more than US$4.

8 million.

The number of productive family projects receiving interest-free loans for orphans' mothers and their guardians to establish productive projects stood at $86,940.

There were 53 other projects in the social, health and educational fields conducted last year at a cost of more than $1.3 million.

The Ruler of Ajman praised the role of the HAI and directed it to double its efforts during winter to assist needy families in Jordan. Last year, it reached more than AED23 million benefitting 21,000 needy families.

Several Sheikhs, Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and other senior officials attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Budget UAE Ajman Visit Rashid 2018 Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Any Gas Contract With Kiev Means Int'l Obligations ..

14 minutes ago

25 held for decanting, selling petrol illegally in ..

18 minutes ago

Private school fined for throwing garbage on road

18 minutes ago

Three cops suspended in Muzaffargarh

15 minutes ago

Funds of Rs 16m released for E-Khidmat Centre

15 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.