UrduPoint.com

Humaid Al Nuaimi Issues Decree Forming Ajman Free Zone Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of the board of Directors of the Ajman Free Zone authority.

Decree No.11 of 2021 comes after reviewing Emiri Decree No.8 of 2021 regarding Ajman Free Zone and based on what was submitted by the Chairman of the Legislation Committee.

In its first Article, the Decree stipulated the formation of the Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors for four years, headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as Vice President.

The Board includes the membership of Saleh Mohammed Al Jaziri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Ismail Abdul Salam Naqi, Humaid Abdullah Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Kamal Ibrahim Abdul Rahim.

The Decree shall be effective from its date of issuance in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

5 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

13 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.