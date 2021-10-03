Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the formation of the board of Directors of the Ajman Free Zone authority.

Decree No.11 of 2021 comes after reviewing Emiri Decree No.8 of 2021 regarding Ajman Free Zone and based on what was submitted by the Chairman of the Legislation Committee.

In its first Article, the Decree stipulated the formation of the Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors for four years, headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi as Vice President.

The Board includes the membership of Saleh Mohammed Al Jaziri, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Ismail Abdul Salam Naqi, Humaid Abdullah Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Kamal Ibrahim Abdul Rahim.

The Decree shall be effective from its date of issuance in the Official Gazette.