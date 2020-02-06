UrduPoint.com
Humaid Al Nuaimi Issues Decree To Disband Ajman's Department Of Civil Aviation

Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree to disband Ajman's Department of Civil Aviation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today issued an Emiri Decree to transfer the powers of the Department of Civil Aviation in Ajman and eventually disband it.

Emiri Decree No.2 for 2020 stipulates that the department, established upon Decree No.

10 for 2008, shall be cancelled and all its powers and functions shall be transferred to Ajman Transport Authority.

Emiri Decree No.10 for 2008 will also be cancelled, along with all related decisions and other texts and provisions contradicting the new Decree.

The Decree shall be enforced upon its issuance and published in the official gazette.

