Humaid Al Nuaimi Issues Decree To Establish Ajman Government's Media Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Decree No.9 of 2023 regarding the establishment of the Ajman Government Media Office.

The establishment of the office aims to boost the emirate’s stature and its media identity and reach globally, and reinforce transparency by providing accurate and reliable information about the government’s projects and initiatives.

It also aims to highlight and promote the emirate’s successes in achieving its strategic and developmental objectives and adopting a sustainable media policy that keeps pace with rapid changes across various media platforms.

The office will undertake a range of responsibilities to support and lead an integrated government media system through formulating and implementing government media policies and strategies.

The office is responsible for executing relevant projects and initiatives; representing the emirate at local and international media events; providing news, events, and government-related information; and playing a role in disseminating knowledge and raising public awareness about the government’s efforts and strategic projects.

The decree stipulates that the Media Office is the government entity responsible for the media coverage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, at the emirate and government levels.

The office will have the authority to regulate and supervise media materials related to the projects and initiatives of local government entities in various areas.

It will also work to unify the media messages and communications issued by government entities, reflecting the vision and aspirations of the emirate and enhancing its status both locally and internationally.

