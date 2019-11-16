Humaid Al Nuaimi launches Ajman Census 2020 Project

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has launched the Ajman Census 2020 Project.

Present during the launch - which took place at the Ajman Ruler's Court - was H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The Census is one of the priority statistical projects that the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre seeks to implement in 2020 in order to collect statistical data from the administrative records available in the local and Federal government agencies to produce indicators and statistical data in real time.

The launch ceremony was also attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.