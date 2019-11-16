UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humaid Al Nuaimi Launches Ajman Census 2020 Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 05:00 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi launches Ajman Census 2020 Project

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has launched the Ajman Census 2020 Project.

Present during the launch - which took place at the Ajman Ruler's Court - was H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The Census is one of the priority statistical projects that the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre seeks to implement in 2020 in order to collect statistical data from the administrative records available in the local and Federal government agencies to produce indicators and statistical data in real time.

The launch ceremony was also attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid 2020 From Government Court

Recent Stories

98 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan

1 minute ago

Pakistan for UNESCO's role to resolve Kashmir disp ..

1 minute ago

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Informa ..

1 minute ago

Mira Sethi ties knot with Bilal Siddiqi

19 minutes ago

One Killed in Southern Iran During Protests Agains ..

1 minute ago

Pakistaniplayers bag two gold medals in Asian Che ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.