Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman performed the Maghrib prayer today at Al Raqib Mosque in the Al Raqib area of Ajman, marking its opening in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The mosque, built in the modern Islamic style, accommodates up to 1,350 worshippers, and its architecture relied on a system of building with portable walls without columns, in addition to external worship spaces, ablution facilities, an external hallway, extensive lush gardens, and parking lots.

The ruler of Ajman was briefed on the mosque's specs, listening to a comprehensive explanation of the mosque and its various facilities.

He commended the attention accorded to mosques across the nation by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.