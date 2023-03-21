UrduPoint.com

Humaid Al Nuaimi Opens Raqib Mosque In Ajman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi opens Raqib Mosque in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman performed the Maghrib prayer today at Al Raqib Mosque in the Al Raqib area of Ajman, marking its opening in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

The mosque, built in the modern Islamic style, accommodates up to 1,350 worshippers, and its architecture relied on a system of building with portable walls without columns, in addition to external worship spaces, ablution facilities, an external hallway, extensive lush gardens, and parking lots.

The ruler of Ajman was briefed on the mosque's specs, listening to a comprehensive explanation of the mosque and its various facilities.

He commended the attention accorded to mosques across the nation by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Ajman Rashid Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified inte ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches “04” unified interactive platform to link Dubai ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand strategic par ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand strategic partnership

9 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan

13 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful lunar orbit insertion by Ra ..

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pa ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award i ..

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award in London

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.