UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Humaid Al Nuaimi Orders Ajman University To Allocate 45 Scholarships

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders Ajman University to allocate 45 scholarships

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, ordered Ajman University to allocate 45 scholarships for citizens worth AED10 million.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, expressed his pride at Sheikh Humaid’s continuous support for education and the efforts to drive development and prosperity in the field of knowledge.

Sheikh Rashid stressed that Ajman University has become a pioneering educational institution and beacon of knowledge, which embraces brilliant minds and talents worthy of being supported to become future leaders and distinguished cadres in labour markets.

He added that Sheikh Humaid’s gesture enshrines the principles of the UAE’s leadership, which believes in people and the necessity of equipping them with education and knowledge, which will enable their nations to develop and prosper and achieve the process of the overall development.

He also praised the support of the country’s leadership for Emirati citizens, which will enable them to reach the highest academic levels.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, expressed the appreciation and gratitude of Ajman University for Sheikh Humaid’s gesture to new students, noting that his leadership and constant support for knowledge and education were the key reasons for the university’s prominent global stature on the world map of higher education.

Dr. Seghir added that Ajman University is ranked among the best 750 universities in the world and the best 150 universities established in the past 50 years.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Ajman Rashid Market Best Million Labour

Recent Stories

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

5 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

6 minutes ago

Georgian Prime Minister Announces Beginning of Sec ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 10 Sep 2020

7 minutes ago

Govt planning uniform sales tax among provinces: P ..

7 minutes ago

Peaceful observance of Muharram due to untiring ef ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.