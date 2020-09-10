Humaid Al Nuaimi orders Ajman University to allocate 45 scholarships

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, ordered Ajman University to allocate 45 scholarships for citizens worth AED10 million.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Planning in Ajman and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, expressed his pride at Sheikh Humaid’s continuous support for education and the efforts to drive development and prosperity in the field of knowledge.

Sheikh Rashid stressed that Ajman University has become a pioneering educational institution and beacon of knowledge, which embraces brilliant minds and talents worthy of being supported to become future leaders and distinguished cadres in labour markets.

He added that Sheikh Humaid’s gesture enshrines the principles of the UAE’s leadership, which believes in people and the necessity of equipping them with education and knowledge, which will enable their nations to develop and prosper and achieve the process of the overall development.

He also praised the support of the country’s leadership for Emirati citizens, which will enable them to reach the highest academic levels.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, expressed the appreciation and gratitude of Ajman University for Sheikh Humaid’s gesture to new students, noting that his leadership and constant support for knowledge and education were the key reasons for the university’s prominent global stature on the world map of higher education.

Dr. Seghir added that Ajman University is ranked among the best 750 universities in the world and the best 150 universities established in the past 50 years.