Humaid Al Nuaimi Orders Disbursement Of AED6.5 Million To Fishermen In Ajman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:15 PM

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 million to fishermen in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the disbursement of AED6.5 million to fishermen enrolled in the Ajman Co-operative Society for Fishermen, an increase of AED1.5 million compared to last year.

This act aims to encourage citizens to engage in the fishing profession, as well as to meet the needs of fishermen and enable them to overcome the challenges related to providing for their families and maintaining decent lives.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlassy, Chairman of the Ajman Crown Prince's Office and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Society, stated that the support will cover citizens who have fishing licences in Ajman and are members of the society.

Al Ghamlassy then lauded Sheikh Humaid’s support for fishermen and their families and his keenness to provide them with decent lives and advance the fishing profession.

He thanked Sheikh Humaid for his ongoing support for fishermen and his keenness to meet their needs while praising the society’s members and their appreciation for Sheikh Humaid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, for personally monitoring the activities of local fishermen and providing for their needs in terms of equipment and supplies, as well as for their key role in ensuring marine food security for citizens and residents.

