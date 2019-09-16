Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic Services Centre, Customer Happiness Centre

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, congratulated Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, and the administrative staff of the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre in Ajman on ranking third in the list of leading five-star service centres in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced yesterday the best and worst performing Federal government services centres following a thorough assessment process of 600 centres across the UAE.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar also congratulated Ali Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Ajman Educational Department, and the staff of the department’s Customer Happiness Center for ranking second on the list.

During a reception, Sheikh Humaid praised their achievements, which, he said, reflect the efforts of their employees, who proved their competitive abilities to reach leading positions on the list of top five-star service centres announced yesterday by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He also called on employees of all departments and centres in Ajman to benefit from this experience, noting that achieving common goals can only be done by uniting everyone and coordinating them appropriately.

Major General Al Nuaimi said that ranking among the best five-star service centres in the UAE is the outcome of the collaborative work of the centre, which scored 6.98 percent in the Cabinet Happiness Index. He also pointed out that some 600 transactions are completed daily, including 400 online and 200 personal transactions, which are required to be fully dealt with in two to three minutes.

Al Hammadi said that the department’s Customer Happiness Centre offers 40 services related to general and higher education and licences, stressing that it deals with 350 to 400 transactions per day and has completed 20,500 transactions since the start of 2019.

The centre must complete each service in under three minutes, and its target waiting time is also under three minutes, he added, noting that the centre scored 95 percent in the Customer Happiness Index.