Humaid Al Nuaimi reviews e-connectivity system used by Ajman’s charities

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Charity Work Coordination Council, were briefed about the electronic connectivity system used by Ajman’s charity organisations and the council.

They also viewed a video presentation by Mariam Al Mamari, Secretary-General of the Council, about the importance of the system and the critical need to organise local charity work, which depends on the e-connectivity between the council, charity organisations and philanthropists.

During the presentation, Al Mamari highlighted the need for the system, which aims to achieve several objectives, such as linking institutions and organisations through a single e-connectivity system, establishing central databases to reduce service overlaps, providing health services to beneficiaries, reducing time and effort, achieving transparency, and promoting a care and charity culture.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar praised the efforts of Al Mamari and the council’s members to promote charity work in the emirate, according to strategic plans and programmes in line with the government’s general directives and the Ajman Vision 2021.

They also stressed the importance of having a single electronic connectivity system and the necessity of benefitting from national cadres and volunteers of charitable organisations.