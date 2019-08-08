Humaid bin Rashid Al Nouimi Foundation donates Eid Al Adha clothes to 250 orphans

(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nouimi Foundation in Ajman has donated Eid Al Adha clothes to 250 orphans in implementation of its plan for the 'Year of Tolerance'.

The foundation is distributing the clothes through gift cards valued at AED300 and AED500, which were given to the orphans.

The gesture is funded by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the donations are aimed to reinforce solidarity, compassion, and mercy among members of the community.