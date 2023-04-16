Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation Allocates AED10 Million In Support Of '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) Under directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, the Foundation announced the allocation of a plot of land within Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi endowment project in Ajman, located in the Endowment City.

The allocation, with a value of AED 10 million, is made in support of the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Tariq Abdullah Al Awadi, Director-General of the Humaid Bin Rashid Charitable Foundation, said, “The allocation of a land plot within Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi’s endowment valued at AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign is an extension of the Foundation’s charity efforts. It embodies the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to be part of the UAE’s efforts to help those in need everywhere.

“The campaign is testament to our leadership’s renewed commitment to supporting underprivileged populations around the world through the launch of a sustainable food aid endowment fund. Realising this noble cause is the responsibility of everyone in our community, known for its values of sympathy and solidarity,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has raised a total of AED 750 million in 20 days, thanks to the donations of 120,000 contributors including major contributors, individuals, businesses as well as private and public sector organisations.

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels.