Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent 375 tonnes of Ramadan food aid to Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) AJMAN, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – In alignment with the UAE’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and relief efforts for the Palestinian people, 375 tonnes of Ramadan food aid and sanitary supplies have been sent by the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation and the International Charity Organisation to relieve 15,000 affected families in the Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.''

This initiative was carried out under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, with diligent follow-up by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, affirmed that the UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to its brethren in the Gaza Strip, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as an extension of the legacy of giving established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. stated: "This initiative embodies the enduring UAE values of humanitarian solidarity and confirms our wise leadership’s commitment to extending a helping hand to our brethren in times of crisis, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, when the meanings of fraternity and mutual support are manifested."

H.H. also emphasised the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi to actively contribute to the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 by supporting the two charity organisations, affirming the pioneering role of the Emirate of Ajman in humanitarian work and its ongoing collaboration with various charitable organisations in the country.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Charity Organisation, said that this initiative comes in line with the directives of the wise leadership and reinforces the UAE’s approach to supporting its brethren, especially during the holy month of Ramadan when the values of generosity and compassion are embodied.

He added: "The participation of the International Charity Organisationin in the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reflects the values of solidarity and cohesion instilled by the founding fathers in the Emirati approach to humanitarian work. This aid is a message of love and hope from the people of the UAE to their brethren in Gaza."

He pointed out that the first phase of the air and sea aid convoy has already been launched in coordination with the relevant authorities and humanitarian partners, clarifying that the total value of the aid provided reaches AED 14 million. The aid includes food and health packages, as well as medical care supplies, first-aid kits, and the necessities for women and children, all of which help alleviate the suffering of affected families during the blessed month.

The humanitarian and relief operation is one of the most prominent Emirati humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing urgent relief to those affected in various regions, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to its sustainable humanitarian approach and consolidating its values based on goodness, generosity, and solidarity with affected peoples.