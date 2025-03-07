Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed the dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, with the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council

The second phase of aid for Gaza has been launched as part of the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to provide urgent humanitarian assistance for Gazans, involving the participation of four prominent charitable organisations in Ajman: Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation; International Charity Organisation; Al Ihsan Charity Association; and Al Etihad Charity Foundation.

The relief convoy includes essential food supplies, hygiene kits, and other humanitarian necessities aimed at alleviating the suffering of affected families in Gaza, particularly as winter intensifies and conditions worsen.

Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Al Ihsan Charity Association, said that the Association has dispatched the aid convoy carrying food and essential supplies to support the Palestinian people in their difficult humanitarian conditions.

“This initiative reflects the UAE’s spirit of generosity and commitment to humanitarian efforts, ensuring that the Association continues to actively contributes to humanitarian aid, in line with the UAE leadership's philanthropic vision.

”

Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, CEO of Al Etihad Charity Foundation, said: “This initiative embodies the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian approach, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made generosity and humanitarian relief a core value of the nation's policy.”

Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, stated: "The air and sea bridge established by the UAE serves as a lifeline for thousands of affected families in Gaza. It reflects the highest forms of generosity in supporting our brothers and standing by them in these difficult times."

Tariq Al Awadhi, Director-General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, said that UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has significantly alleviated the hardships faced by Gaza’s residents, eased the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and provided them with essential needs.

Through such initiatives, the UAE continues to solidify its position as a leading supporter of humanitarian causes, reinforcing the values of generosity and solidarity with affected communities.